Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Has $16.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $16,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.

VCR stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.98. The company had a trading volume of 102,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,498. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.11. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $156.00 and a 12 month high of $308.99.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

