Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Has $19.85 Million Stock Position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the quarter. Amplify Online Retail ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 1.22% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $19,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000.

NYSEARCA IBUY traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $128.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,745. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $45.31 and a 52 week high of $141.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.90.

