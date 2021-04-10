Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Has $26.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $26,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock traded up $2.19 on Friday, reaching $256.79. 2,380,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,568. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.02. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $156.87 and a one year high of $256.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

