Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 77.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,071 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,021. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

