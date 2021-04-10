Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 32,353 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $11,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,714,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 307.5% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 217,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,519. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

