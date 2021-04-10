Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 3,380 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.4% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. South State CORP. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $378.25. 2,627,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,036,788. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $249.38 and a 1-year high of $378.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $360.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.58.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.