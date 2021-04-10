Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $15.32 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 141,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 4.7% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $151,635,000. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,034,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after buying an additional 1,236,166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.51. 2,751,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,383,514. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.74. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

