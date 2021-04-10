ParallelCoin Price Tops $0.50 on Exchanges (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 10th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000832 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $156,184.67 and approximately $998.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.50 or 0.00416695 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000812 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002280 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.