Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.86.

POU has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$10.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$6.25 to C$10.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Paramount Resources stock opened at C$10.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.10 and a 12-month high of C$11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.82.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$202.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$196.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total transaction of C$72,100.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$197,191.40. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$344,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$129,000.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

