Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.12

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.12 and traded as high as C$10.21. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$10.00, with a volume of 190,543 shares traded.

POU has been the topic of several research reports. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.25 to C$10.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.86.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -58.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$196.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total value of C$72,100.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at C$197,191.40. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$129,000.

About Paramount Resources (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

