Parcion Private Wealth LLC Acquires 32,109 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 329.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,855 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,109 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $257,241,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE stock opened at $135.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.71 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.54 billion, a PE ratio of 77.40, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Williams Financial Group started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.89.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

