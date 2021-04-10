Parcion Private Wealth LLC Acquires 4,312 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $23,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,551,000 after buying an additional 89,230 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,965,000 after buying an additional 77,625 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 129,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,645,000 after purchasing an additional 60,412 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,518,000.

VBK opened at $281.14 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $156.62 and a 1 year high of $304.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

