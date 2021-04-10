Parcion Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 77,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Redfin as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $6,781,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $626,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Redfin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $67.47 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -134.94 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average of $64.01.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RDFN. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $1,200,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,243,625.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $102,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,992 shares in the company, valued at $479,231.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,019,015. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.