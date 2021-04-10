Parcion Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,325 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Square by 33,045.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,618,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Square by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,672 shares during the period. Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,909,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,906,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $661,753.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at $38,010,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.72, for a total transaction of $45,144,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,749,606.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,272,260 shares of company stock worth $293,270,936 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SQ opened at $261.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.67 and its 200 day moving average is $213.12. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.12 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.32, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Square from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.57.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

