Parcion Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Accenture by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 62,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,216,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. First American Bank boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 65,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,194,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 7,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $287.71 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $165.71 and a 12-month high of $287.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total transaction of $1,056,584.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,883,022.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.96.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

