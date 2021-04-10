Parcion Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 229.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO opened at $227.74 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $139.33 and a 1 year high of $227.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.