Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,649 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Bandwidth comprises 2.2% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned 0.63% of Bandwidth worth $19,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,033,000 after purchasing an additional 90,098 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 67,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth $423,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

BAND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.50.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total transaction of $87,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brian D. Bailey acquired 1,500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.79 per share, for a total transaction of $200,685.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,993 over the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAND opened at $128.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.04 and a beta of 0.59. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $113.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.