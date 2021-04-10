Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys 31 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.8% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,372.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,112.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,177.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,038.00 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

