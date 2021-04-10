Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,310,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 48,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

NYSE MRK opened at $76.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day moving average is $78.95.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

