Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $560,047,000 after buying an additional 1,656,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $80,812,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $72,008,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $113.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.99, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.35 and a 12 month high of $113.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.22.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

