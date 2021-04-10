Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $10.55 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 100.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,763 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,533 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.2% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. United Bank grew its position in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Intel by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,680,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 20.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average is $54.23.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

