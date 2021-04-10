Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.4% during the first quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 74,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,679 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 13,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,727,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,140.07.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,270.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,071.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,820.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,182.33 and a 52-week high of $2,273.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

