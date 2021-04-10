Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $5.14 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 558.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,874 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 23,641 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $773,911,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $187.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.86. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

