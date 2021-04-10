Parcion Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

BAC stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.