Parcion Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $29,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $168.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.40. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

