Parcion Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,836 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $326,661,000 after purchasing an additional 404,133 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,009,212,000 after purchasing an additional 344,384 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.17.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $231.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.15. The firm has a market cap of $172.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $232.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

