Parcion Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,993 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.32.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $252.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.36. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.98, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

