Parcion Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 97.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $192.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.27. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $124.85 and a one year high of $192.73.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

