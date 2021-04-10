Parcion Private Wealth LLC Invests $34.58 Million in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 455,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,575,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.9% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned 0.68% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $78.00 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $53.26 and a 12-month high of $78.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.52.

