Parcion Private Wealth LLC Invests $4.75 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 554,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $846,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 360,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.33.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $232.36 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $143.01 and a twelve month high of $248.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.98.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

