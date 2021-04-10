Parcion Private Wealth LLC Invests $4.92 Million in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 285.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Barclays raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Summit Insights upgraded CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.84.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 99,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $22,283,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $3,295,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 426,015 shares of company stock worth $89,431,994. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $202.68 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $251.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of -422.24 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.56.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

