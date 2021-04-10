Parcion Private Wealth LLC Makes New $4.98 Million Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,976,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $212.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.32 and its 200-day moving average is $227.36. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.04 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.55.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 393,031 shares of company stock valued at $90,008,534 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

