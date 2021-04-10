Parcion Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,522 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $167.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.46, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $41.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.