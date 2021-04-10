Parcion Private Wealth LLC Purchases 7,079 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $754,215,000 after acquiring an additional 187,689 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $647,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,155,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,357,000 after acquiring an additional 417,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,912,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $334,170,000 after acquiring an additional 155,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $84.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.83 and its 200 day moving average is $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -653.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.13%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.65.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

