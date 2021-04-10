Parcion Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,722,000 after purchasing an additional 80,271 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Raymond James decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.55.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $175.24 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.49 per share, with a total value of $77,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,381,230.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.