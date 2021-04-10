Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,390 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEP opened at $85.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.54 and a 200-day moving average of $82.39. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

