Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,552 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $412.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.74. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $272.29 and a one year high of $413.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

