Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 18,751 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,751 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.8% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 78,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.7% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $289,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock opened at $163.27 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.