Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 28,747 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,747 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.39.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

