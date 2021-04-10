Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,398 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.71.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $264.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.92 and its 200-day moving average is $248.75. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.80 and a 52 week high of $275.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,278. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.