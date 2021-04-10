Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,508 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJT. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $129.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.10. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.48 and a 12-month high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

