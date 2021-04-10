Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 6,272 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,272 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.11.

NYSE MMC opened at $126.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.80 and a 12 month high of $126.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.78 and a 200-day moving average of $114.70.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.