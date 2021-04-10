Parcion Private Wealth LLC Takes $5.51 Million Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 145,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,507,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Danimer Scientific at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,189,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,897,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNMR opened at $34.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.33. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $66.30.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DNMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

