Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.72 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to announce $3.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $3.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year sales of $14.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.93 billion to $14.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.98 billion to $15.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PH. Barclays boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.36.

PH stock opened at $321.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $123.32 and a 12 month high of $323.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $304.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

In other news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $794,592,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $116,018,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $97,944,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,502,000 after acquiring an additional 305,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,233,000 after acquiring an additional 254,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

