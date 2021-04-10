ParkinGo Reaches Market Cap of $2.70 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $2.70 million and $106,117.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,828.84 or 0.99825730 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00035097 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00099145 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001266 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005304 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

