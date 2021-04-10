Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PKIUF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Parkland from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Parkland from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Parkland from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Parkland from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PKIUF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.06. 1,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,665. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.33. Parkland has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $34.90.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

