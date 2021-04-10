Particl Price Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001852 BTC on popular exchanges. Particl has a market cap of $10.74 million and $16,891.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008370 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00022954 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Particl Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,791,109 coins and its circulating supply is 9,752,817 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

