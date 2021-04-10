Patientory Hits Market Cap of $3.08 Million (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Patientory has a market cap of $3.08 million and $14,104.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Patientory has traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Patientory coin can now be purchased for $0.0440 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00053302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00081987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.82 or 0.00618925 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00037192 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00030870 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

