Patron Trading Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Patron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Patron has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Patron has a total market capitalization of $10.45 million and $34.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00053057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00020669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00081520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.69 or 0.00616292 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00030756 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00036728 BTC.

About Patron

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars.

