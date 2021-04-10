Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Holdings Increased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,287 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $13,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,397,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 53,858.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 151,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,128,000 after purchasing an additional 151,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,081,000 after purchasing an additional 279,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAYX stock opened at $96.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.16.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

